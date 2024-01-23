Soldiers of the 41st Army Band, Mississippi Army National Guard, gather together after providing musical support to the 2024 Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum social held in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:51
|Photo ID:
|8211904
|VIRIN:
|240123-A-MD562-1731
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AvSLF 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT