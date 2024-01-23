Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley, aviation branch command sergeant major, center, stands with command sergeants major from across the Army aviation enterprise during the 2024 Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum social held in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Novosel, Ala., Jan. 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:46 Photo ID: 8211907 VIRIN: 240123-A-MD562-7376 Resolution: 5766x3243 Size: 9.93 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AvSLF 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.