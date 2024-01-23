Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 5 of 6]

    NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) non-commissioned officer in charge and a Turkish air force member assigned to the 10th Tanker Base Command, connect a towing vehicle to a Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon during a CDDAR exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. Turkish partners shared procedures in securing their F-16 for maintenance and towing for the aircraft after munitions and emergency response of the simulated airfield incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 06:55
    Photo ID: 8211319
    VIRIN: 240125-F-TO537-1114
    Resolution: 6712x4480
    Size: 14.87 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    Turkey
    Incirlik
    CDDAR
    Air Force

