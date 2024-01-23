U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) non-commissioned officer in charge and a Turkish air force member assigned to the 10th Tanker Base Command, connect a towing vehicle to a Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon during a CDDAR exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. Turkish partners shared procedures in securing their F-16 for maintenance and towing for the aircraft after munitions and emergency response of the simulated airfield incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 06:55 Photo ID: 8211319 VIRIN: 240125-F-TO537-1114 Resolution: 6712x4480 Size: 14.87 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.