U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Prochnow, 39th Maintenance Squadron crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) non-commissioned officer in charge and a Turkish air force member assigned to the 10th Tanker Base Command, connect a towing vehicle to a Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon during a CDDAR exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. Turkish partners shared procedures in securing their F-16 for maintenance and towing for the aircraft after munitions and emergency response of the simulated airfield incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 06:55
|Photo ID:
|8211319
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-TO537-1114
|Resolution:
|6712x4480
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
