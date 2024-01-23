Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Turkish air force members assigned to the 10th Tanker Base Command, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron, and firefighters from the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. The CDDAR exercise enhanced cooperation and multi-agency integration for aircraft response as part of Incirlik AB’s role in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    Turkey
    Incirlik
    CDDAR
    Air Force

