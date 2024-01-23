Turkish air force members assigned to the 10th Tanker Base Command, U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Maintenance Squadron, and firefighters from the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. The CDDAR exercise enhanced cooperation and multi-agency integration for aircraft response as part of Incirlik AB’s role in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 06:55 Photo ID: 8211318 VIRIN: 240125-F-TO537-1121 Resolution: 6540x4365 Size: 14.53 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.