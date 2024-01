NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness

Airmen from the 39th Maintenance Squadron and 10th Tanker base command members, service a Turkish F-16 Fighting Falcon during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. Turkish partners shared procedures in securing their F-16 for maintenance and towing for the aircraft after munitions and emergency response of the simulated airfield incident.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

