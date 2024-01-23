Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness [Image 1 of 6]

    NATO partners conduct CDDAR exercise with a Turkish F-16 fighter, building readiness and responsiveness

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Firefighter assigned to the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron participates in a simulated correct landing operation with a Turkish air force F-16 Fighting Falcon during a crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Jan. 25, 2024. The CDDAR exercise enhanced cooperation and multi-agency integration for aircraft response as part of Incirlik AB’s role in defending NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    NATO
    F-16
    Turkey
    Incirlik
    CDDAR
    Air Force

