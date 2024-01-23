Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX [Image 11 of 14]

    3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, provide aid to a simulated casualty during an Intermediate Maintenance Activity Field Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. 3rd Maint. Bn. held a FEX to enhance Marine Corps common skills and foster force readiness while conducting higher echelons of maintenance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 02:06
    VIRIN: 240125-M-FD063-1159
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    3rd MLG
    FEX
    3rd Maintenance Battalion

