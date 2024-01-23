U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Posey, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, reloads an M16 service rifle during an Intermediate Maintenance Activity Field Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. 3rd Maint. Bat. held a FEX to enhance Marine Corps common skills and foster force readiness while conducting higher echelons of maintenance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 02:06 Photo ID: 8211105 VIRIN: 240125-M-FD063-1116 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.18 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.