U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Posey, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, reloads an M16 service rifle during an Intermediate Maintenance Activity Field Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. 3rd Maint. Bat. held a FEX to enhance Marine Corps common skills and foster force readiness while conducting higher echelons of maintenance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 02:06
|Photo ID:
|8211105
|VIRIN:
|240125-M-FD063-1116
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
