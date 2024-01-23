3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Colburn, an engineer equipment mechanic with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, fires a M16 service rifle while engaging simulated enemy combatants during an Intermediate Maintenance Activity Field Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. 3rd Maint. Bn. held a FEX to enhance Marine Corps common skills and foster force readiness while conducting higher echelons of maintenance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

