U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Elina Podkamennaya, a refrigeration and air conditioning technician with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, patrols a simulated enemy route during an Intermediate Maintenance Activity Field Exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. 3rd Maint. Bn. held a FEX to enhance Marine Corps common skills and foster force readiness while conducting higher echelons of maintenance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8211110
|VIRIN:
|240125-M-FD063-1175
|Resolution:
|6670x4447
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion conducts Intermediate Maintenance FEX [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
