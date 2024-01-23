USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors partake in a cultural exchange with Japanese Nationals

240124-N-OE145-1122 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Christian Pons, right, from Miami, shows Japanese nationals a video on his phone during a cultural exchange event at Club Alliance onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Jordan Brown)

Date Taken: 01.24.2024