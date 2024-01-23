240124-N-OE145-1064 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna Gonzales, left, from Harlingen, Texas, shows a Japanese national where her hometown is on a map during a cultural exchange event at Club Alliance onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 00:53 Photo ID: 8211064 VIRIN: 240124-N-OE145-1064 Resolution: 5410x3611 Size: 1.24 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: HARLINGEN, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors partake in a cultural exchange with Japanese Nationals [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.