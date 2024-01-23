Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors partake in a cultural exchange with Japanese Nationals [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors partake in a cultural exchange with Japanese Nationals

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240124-N-OE145-1103 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 24, 2024) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Oblander, left, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, speaks with Japanese nationals during a cultural exchange event at the Club Alliance onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 24. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Jordan Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors partake in a cultural exchange with Japanese Nationals [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    culture
    language
    USS Ronald Reagan

