Navy Surgeon General visits University of Pennsylvania Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA, PN – (January 24, 2024) – Mark-alan Pizzini, MD, executive director of perioperative services at Penn Medicine presents as part of a brief during an official visit by Navy Surgeon General Darin K. Via, commander Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) at Penn Presbyterian campus in Philadelphia on Jan. 24. The presentation highlighted the effectiveness of the military-civilian between Navy medicine and University of Pennsylvania. The partnership was established in 2021 as part of an educational spearhead to increase the experience and proficiency of Navy providers in trauma medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey)

