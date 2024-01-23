Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Surgeon General visits University of Pennsylvania Medical Center [Image 5 of 9]

    Navy Surgeon General visits University of Pennsylvania Medical Center

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Russell Lindsey 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Command

    PHILADELPHIA, PN – (January 24, 2024) – Navy Surgeon General Darin K. Via, commander Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), visited with leadership and staff of Penn Medicine at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at the Penn Presbyterian campus in Philadelphia on Jan. 24. During his visit Via spoke with University of Pennsylvania Health System and Navy leadership about the importance of civilian partnerships and the value of the skills and experience gained by Sailors assigned there. The partnership was established in 2021 as part of an educational spearhead to increase the experience and proficiency of Navy providers in trauma medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 23:55
    Photo ID: 8211004
    VIRIN: 240124-N-BC658-1217
    Resolution: 6880x5504
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Surgeon General visits University of Pennsylvania Medical Center [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Trauma
    Navy Medicine
    NMOTC
    UPENN
    Civialian Partnership

