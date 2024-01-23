Navy Surgeon General visits University of Pennsylvania Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA, PN – (January 24, 2024) – Navy Surgeon General Darin K. Via, commander Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), talks with Mark-alan Pizzini, MD, executive director of perioperative services at Penn Medicine during an official visit to the Penn Presbyterian campus in Philadelphia on Jan. 24. During his visit Via spoke with University of Pennsylvania Health System and Navy leadership about the importance of civilian partnerships and the value of the skills and experience gained by Sailors assigned there. The partnership was established in 2021 as part of an educational spearhead to increase the experience and proficiency of Navy providers in trauma medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey)

