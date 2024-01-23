Navy Surgeon General visits University of Pennsylvania Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA, PN – (January 24, 2024) – Navy Surgeon General Darin K. Via, commander Bureau of Navy Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), presents a challenge coin for excellence to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brett Adkins for his outstanding work as part of the embedded medical Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia on Jan. 24. Adkins, a Navy Search and Rescue Medical Technician (SMT) flies with the airborne medical team transporting critically injured patients to the hospital and is currently the only SMT doing so as part of a military-civilian partnership in the country. During his visit the Navy Surgeon General spoke with University of Pennsylvania Health System and Navy leadership about the importance of civilian partnerships and the value of the skills and experience gained by Sailors assigned there. The partnership was established in 2021 as part of an educational spearhead to increase the experience and proficiency of Navy providers in trauma medicine. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Russell Lindsey)

