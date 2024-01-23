Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday

Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson and Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, America’s First Corps' command team, take part in celebrating the Corps' 106th birthday by honoring the long standing tradition of having the youngest and oldest Soldier currently serving within the formation cut the Corps’ birthday cake at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 25, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony is a ceremonial event that symbolizes the link between the past and the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

