Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday

America’s First Corps’ birthday cake is proudly displayed on a stand at American Lake Conference Center, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 25, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony is a long standing tradition where the commander cuts the cake with the assistance of the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the command’s footprint. This symbolizes the tie between the past and future of America's First Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

