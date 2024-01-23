Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday [Image 1 of 5]

    Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Martin 

    I Corps

    America’s First Corps’ birthday cake is proudly displayed on a stand at American Lake Conference Center, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 25, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony is a long standing tradition where the commander cuts the cake with the assistance of the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the command’s footprint. This symbolizes the tie between the past and future of America's First Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

