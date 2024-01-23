Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of America's First Corps, explains the significance of celebrating the Corps' 106th birthday during the birthday cake cutting celebration at American Lake Conference Center, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 25, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony is a military custom that symbolizes the link between the past and the future by having the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the command’s footprint assist with cutting the cake. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 00:06
|Photo ID:
|8210977
|VIRIN:
|240125-A-BU913-1039
|Resolution:
|2946x4419
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Michael Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday
