    Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday [Image 3 of 5]

    Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Martin 

    I Corps

    Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of America's First Corps, explains the significance of celebrating the Corps' 106th birthday during the birthday cake cutting celebration at American Lake Conference Center, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 25, 2024. The cake cutting ceremony is a military custom that symbolizes the link between the past and the future by having the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the command’s footprint assist with cutting the cake. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 00:06
    Photo ID: 8210977
    VIRIN: 240125-A-BU913-1039
    Resolution: 2946x4419
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Michael Martin, identified by DVIDS

    Celebrate History: America&rsquo;s First Corps&rsquo; 106th Birthday

    Readiness
    ICorps
    Lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    AmericasCorps

