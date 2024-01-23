The entrance sign outside of the American Lake Conference Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, is illuminated during America's First Corps' 106th birthday celebration, Jan. 25, 2024. The celebration was commemorated with a cake, allowing the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the command’s footprint assist the command team. The cake cutting ceremony is a military custom that symbolizes the link between the past and the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday
