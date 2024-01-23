Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday [Image 2 of 5]

    Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Martin 

    I Corps

    The entrance sign outside of the American Lake Conference Center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, is illuminated during America's First Corps' 106th birthday celebration, Jan. 25, 2024. The celebration was commemorated with a cake, allowing the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the command’s footprint assist the command team. The cake cutting ceremony is a military custom that symbolizes the link between the past and the future. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 00:07
    Location: WA, US
    This work, Celebrate History: America's First Corps' 106th Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Michael Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

