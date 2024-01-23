231024-N-MQ132-0015
NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (Oct. 24, 2023) Construction nears completion on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The new pier will increase the efficiency and safety of Navy munitions transfer operations while allowing larger vessels to be supported. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8210770
|VIRIN:
|231024-N-MQ132-1015
|Resolution:
|5826x3888
|Size:
|3.68 MB
|Location:
|SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction nears completion on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT