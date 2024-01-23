230503-N-MQ132-0049
NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 3, 2023) Flanked by representatives from the Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge, contractor Aventus and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, base commanding officer Capt. Jessica O’Brien takes part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)
|05.03.2023
|01.25.2024 19:20
|8210769
|230503-N-MQ132-1049
|6016x4016
|3.55 MB
|SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, US
|6
|1
This work, New refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
