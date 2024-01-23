Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge [Image 6 of 8]

    New refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge

    SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    230503-N-MQ132-0049
    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 3, 2023) Flanked by representatives from the Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge, contractor Aventus and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, base commanding officer Capt. Jessica O’Brien takes part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Location: SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, US
    This work, New refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

