SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, UNITED STATES 05.03.2023 Courtesy Photo Navy Region Southwest

230503-N-MQ132-0049

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 3, 2023) Flanked by representatives from the Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge, contractor Aventus and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, base commanding officer Capt. Jessica O’Brien takes part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)