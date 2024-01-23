230512-N-MQ132-0019
NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 12, 2023) Construction underway on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The new pier will increase the efficiency and safety of Navy munitions transfer operations while allowing larger vessels to be supported. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8210768
|VIRIN:
|230512-N-MQ132-1019
|Resolution:
|5912x3946
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
