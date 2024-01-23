SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, UNITED STATES 05.12.2023 Courtesy Photo Navy Region Southwest

230512-N-MQ132-0019

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 12, 2023) Construction underway on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The new pier will increase the efficiency and safety of Navy munitions transfer operations while allowing larger vessels to be supported. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)