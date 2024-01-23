Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction underway on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    Construction underway on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    230512-N-MQ132-0019
    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 12, 2023) Construction underway on a new ammunition pier at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The new pier will increase the efficiency and safety of Navy munitions transfer operations while allowing larger vessels to be supported. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)

