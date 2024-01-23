230503-N-MQ132-0057
NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 3, 2023) Base personnel, along with members from the Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge, contractor Aventus and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service celebrate following a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)
