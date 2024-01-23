SEAL BEACH NAVAL WEAPONS STATION, CA, UNITED STATES 05.03.2023 Courtesy Photo Navy Region Southwest

230503-N-MQ132-0057

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION SEAL BEACH, CALIF. (May 3, 2023) Base personnel, along with members from the Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge, contractor Aventus and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service celebrate following a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new refuge observation platform at the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. (U.S. Navy photo by Gregg Smith/released)