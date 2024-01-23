Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron taxis on the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Jan. 25, 2024. The bombers will join the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base where they will conduct joint operations and training sorties as a fellow B-1 base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:19
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    taxi
    bomber
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Lancer
    AFGSC

