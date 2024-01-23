Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron taxis onto the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Jan. 25, 2024. Upon completion of the take-off’s, the airfield was closed again until further notice as the accident investigation team continues its work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8210348
    VIRIN: 240125-F-HX125-1014
    Resolution: 7767x5178
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB
    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB
    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB
    Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    taxi
    bomber
    B-1B
    Dyess AFB
    Lancer
    AFGSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT