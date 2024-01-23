Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron taxis onto the runway at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Jan. 25, 2024. Upon completion of the take-off’s, the airfield was closed again until further notice as the accident investigation team continues its work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

