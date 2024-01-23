Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron taxis on the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Jan. 25, 2024. The flights are the first missions since the base’s airfield was closed Jan. 4 following the bomber crash where all four aircrew safely ejected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
