Ellsworth bombers take-off for Dyess AFB

A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron taxis on the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, Jan. 25, 2024. The bombers took off for training missions that will conclude with the aircraft landing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

