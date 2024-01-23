Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship

U.S. Air Force Capt. Piper Ritchie, 41st Rescue Squadron HH-60W pilot assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., defends against a return from U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Catli, 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron senior engagement controller with 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., during the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League 2024 Southeast Region Championship at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 14, 2024. The Air Force encourages a healthy physical fitness regiment as a component to an individual’s overall comprehensive fitness in order to maintain a fit, resilient and ready force to meet challenges in the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

