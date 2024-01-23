Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship

A volleyball sits on the court during the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League (AF-VVL) 2024 Southeast Region Championship at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 14, 2024. The AF-VVL is composed of 33 teams across the continental U.S. which offers service members opportunities to improve physical fitness, mental wellness and social connections to be better prepared for personal and professional challenges in their military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

