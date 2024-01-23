Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship [Image 7 of 11]

    Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A volleyball sits on the court during the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League (AF-VVL) 2024 Southeast Region Championship at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 14, 2024. The AF-VVL is composed of 33 teams across the continental U.S. which offers service members opportunities to improve physical fitness, mental wellness and social connections to be better prepared for personal and professional challenges in their military careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8210290
    VIRIN: 240114-F-CW240-2309
    Resolution: 4222x3016
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    20 FW
    20FSS
    VVA
    Air Force Varsity Volleyball League
    Viper Volleyball Associatin

