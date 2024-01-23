Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship [Image 8 of 11]

    Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jimmy Montry, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., returns a ball against Senior Airman Zachary Franker, 20th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, during the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League 2024 Southeast Region Championship at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 14, 2024. The Air Force encourages a healthy physical fitness regiment as a component to an individual’s overall comprehensive fitness in order to maintain a fit, resilient and ready force to meet challenges in the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    This work, Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    20 FW
    20FSS
    VVA
    Air Force Varsity Volleyball League
    Viper Volleyball Associatin

