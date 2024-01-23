Viper Volleyball Association ‘serves’ as host for 2024 Southeast Region Championship

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jimmy Montry, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen assigned to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., returns a ball against Senior Airman Zachary Franker, 20th Security Forces Squadron response force leader, during the Air Force Varsity Volleyball League 2024 Southeast Region Championship at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 14, 2024. The Air Force encourages a healthy physical fitness regiment as a component to an individual’s overall comprehensive fitness in order to maintain a fit, resilient and ready force to meet challenges in the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

