    854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander [Image 5 of 5]

    854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Shaun Zabel renders a salute to Col. Richard Wallace upon assuming command of the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Annex, Texas on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Alex Dieguez)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 13:04
    Location: TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander

