Col. Shaun Zabel renders a salute to Col. Richard Wallace upon assuming command of the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Annex, Texas on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Alex Dieguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 13:04
|Photo ID:
|8209899
|VIRIN:
|240106-F-IC583-1048
|Resolution:
|5344x4024
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT