854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander

Photo By 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez | Col. Shaun Zabel renders a salute to Col. Richard Wallace upon assuming command of the 854th Combat Operations Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Annex, Texas on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Alex Dieguez) see less | View Image Page