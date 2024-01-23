854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Col. Shaun Zabel assumed command of the 854th Combat Operations Squadron, 960th Cyberspace Wing, at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Annex during an assumption of command ceremony on January 6, 2024. He was also awarded with a Meritorious Service Medal for his outstanding service in his previous role as Deputy Commander, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group.
As commander of the 854th COS, Zabel is responsible for the operations and staff activities of personnel responsible for training and integrating Citizen Airmen with the 16th Air Force and Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber mission.
