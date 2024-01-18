Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Wallace, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, and Col. Shaun Zabel present the awarded certificate for the Meritorious Service Medal for Zabel's outstanding service as 960th Cyberspace Operations Group deputy commander at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Annex, Texas on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Alex Dieguez)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 13:04
    Photo ID: 8209898
    VIRIN: 240106-F-IC583-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.86 MB
    Location: TX, US
    This work, 854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alex Dieguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

