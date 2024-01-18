Col. Richard Wallace, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group commander, and Col. Shaun Zabel present the awarded certificate for the Meritorious Service Medal for Zabel's outstanding service as 960th Cyberspace Operations Group deputy commander at Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly Annex, Texas on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt Alex Dieguez)
854th Combat Operations Squadron receives a new commander
