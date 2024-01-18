U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Zack, an operations specialist at the Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center, stands watch in Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024. Operations specialists perform a central role in the execution of nearly all Coast Guard operations as the eyes, ears, and voice of the Coast Guard for the maritime community. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

