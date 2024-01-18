U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Emily Traikovich, an operations specialist at the Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center, stands watch in Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024. Operations specialists operate the most advanced tactical computer systems the Coast Guard has, to include satellite communications, global positions navigation, electronic charting, shipboard navigation systems, and real-time target acquisition tracking and identification systems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:19 Photo ID: 8209693 VIRIN: 240124-G-XT974-1013 Resolution: 7093x4734 Size: 29.72 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.