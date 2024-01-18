U.S. Coast Guard operations specialists stand watch in the Ninth District Command Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024. Operations specialists are tactical command and control experts, coordinating responses to a wide variety of Coast guard missions, including search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine environment protection, homeland security, and national defense. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:19 Photo ID: 8209684 VIRIN: 240124-G-XT974-1004 Resolution: 7135x4762 Size: 17.28 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.