U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Zack, an operations specialist at the Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center, answers phones in Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024. Operations specialists are tactical command and control experts, coordinating responses to a wide variety of Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 10:19 Photo ID: 8209686 VIRIN: 240124-G-XT974-1009 Resolution: 7256x4843 Size: 16.2 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.