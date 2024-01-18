Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Zack, an operations specialist at the Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center, answers phones in Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2024. Operations specialists are tactical command and control experts, coordinating responses to a wide variety of Coast Guard missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Fontenette)

    This work, Ninth Coast Guard District Command Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Fontenette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

