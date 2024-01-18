Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    An interior look at Sebille Manor, after its renovation, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, December 13th, 2023. The military family housing facility, which features over 50 duplexes with a total of 100 housing units, is expected to be finished in Spring of 2024. Deciding on housing and what the interior ultimately looks like, involves collaboration between installations and their service components, architecture and engineering firms who provide a slew of designs, and the installation housing office, who takes collected feedback from servicemembers and their families. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

