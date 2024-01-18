Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Sebille Manor, a military family housing facility on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2023. The housing units, originally built in the 1960s, were gutted down to their concrete shells during the renovation process, and now feature modern flooring, countertops, tile and bathrooms. Military family housing is deliberately designed to foster a sense of community belonging and support among its residents. Neighborhood planning includes a mix of housing types, such as single-family homes, townhouses, and apartment buildings. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

