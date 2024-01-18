Sebille Manor, a military family housing facility on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2023. The housing units, originally built in the 1960s, were gutted down to their concrete shells during the renovation process, and now feature modern flooring, countertops, tile and bathrooms. Military family housing is deliberately designed to foster a sense of community belonging and support among its residents. Neighborhood planning includes a mix of housing types, such as single-family homes, townhouses, and apartment buildings. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2024 01:45
|Photo ID:
|8209334
|VIRIN:
|240125-D-SI704-1239
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT