Stearley Heights, a military housing facility on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2023. Currently undergoing renovation, the housing units will eventually be converted for use by senior enlisted, and field grade officers stationed at the 18th Wing. USACE design teams work hard to accommodate customer requests that come from the installation housing office but are also limited by budget constraints and work with bases to find solutions to maximize their housing budgets. This can mean things such as refinishing and existing cabinets versus replacing with new. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.25.2024 01:45 Photo ID: 8209335 VIRIN: 240125-D-SI704-8342 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 1.05 MB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.