Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 2 of 4]

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Stearley Heights, a military housing facility on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2023. Currently undergoing renovation, the housing units will eventually be converted for use by senior enlisted, and field grade officers stationed at the 18th Wing. USACE design teams work hard to accommodate customer requests that come from the installation housing office but are also limited by budget constraints and work with bases to find solutions to maximize their housing budgets. This can mean things such as refinishing and existing cabinets versus replacing with new. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 01:45
    Photo ID: 8209335
    VIRIN: 240125-D-SI704-8342
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know
    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know
    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know
    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Designing Military Family Housing &ndash; what you need to know

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT