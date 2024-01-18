Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 3 of 4]

    Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Bryan Ciccocioppo, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (JED) Okinawa Area Office Area Engineer, explains the renovation process timeline for Stearley Heights, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, December 13, 2023. Stearley Heights, a military family housing facility on the 18th Wing, when completed, will be home to senior enlisted, and field grade officers. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    This work, Designing Military Family Housing – what you need to know [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

