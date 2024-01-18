U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Dodson, 9th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller (ATC), adjusts the settings on a ATC training simulator Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The simulator helps develop the skills of controllers by immersing them in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:34 Photo ID: 8209237 VIRIN: 240111-F-DG904-1005 Resolution: 8448x6336 Size: 22 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.