U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Dodson, 9th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller (ATC), adjusts the settings on a ATC training simulator Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The simulator helps develop the skills of controllers by immersing them in realistic training scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8209237
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-DG904-1005
|Resolution:
|8448x6336
|Size:
|22 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
