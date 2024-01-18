Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Controller [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Traffic Controller

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brittany Austin, 9th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors the flightline from the air traffic control tower Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Controllers manage the flow of air traffic, guide pilots during takeoff and landing, and monitor their assigned airspace to avoid collisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:34
    Photo ID: 8209234
    VIRIN: 240111-F-DG904-1004
    Resolution: 7858x5894
    Size: 25.78 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Controller [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

