U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers from the 9th Operations Support Squadron operate out of the air traffic control tower Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Controllers utilize the tower's height, granting them a 360-degree view of the flight line, enhancing their ability to monitor the sky and flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:34 Photo ID: 8209236 VIRIN: 240111-F-DG904-1008 Resolution: 8448x6336 Size: 28.29 MB Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.