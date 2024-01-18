U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers from the 9th Operations Support Squadron operate out of the air traffic control tower Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Controllers utilize the tower's height, granting them a 360-degree view of the flight line, enhancing their ability to monitor the sky and flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8209236
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-DG904-1008
|Resolution:
|8448x6336
|Size:
|28.29 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT