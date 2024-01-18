The Sutter-Buttes loom in the distance as a T-38 Talon returns from a flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The T-38 Talon, which first took to the skies in 1959, continues to be a part of the U.S. Air Force’s inventory for training purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2024 23:34
|Photo ID:
|8209235
|VIRIN:
|240111-F-DG904-1001
|Resolution:
|7941x5956
|Size:
|39.75 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
