The Sutter-Buttes loom in the distance as a T-38 Talon returns from a flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The T-38 Talon, which first took to the skies in 1959, continues to be a part of the U.S. Air Force’s inventory for training purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)



Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.24.2024 Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez