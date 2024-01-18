Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Control [Image 4 of 6]

    Air Traffic Control

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The Sutter-Buttes loom in the distance as a T-38 Talon returns from a flight Jan. 11, 2024, at Beale Air Force Base, California. The T-38 Talon, which first took to the skies in 1959, continues to be a part of the U.S. Air Force’s inventory for training purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2024 23:34
    Photo ID: 8209235
    VIRIN: 240111-F-DG904-1001
    Resolution: 7941x5956
    Size: 39.75 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Control [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

