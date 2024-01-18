Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Spc. Kyle White from A-Co. 39th BSB, helps load bottled water on a vehicle destin for Christopher Homes of West Helena, a senior apartment complex, in Helena-West Helena on ‎Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.23.2024 17:54 Photo ID: 8207725 VIRIN: 240123-O-KC284-2070 Resolution: 3818x5212 Size: 16.66 MB Location: HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.