Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Spc. Kyle White from A-Co. 39th BSB, helps load bottled water on a vehicle destin for Christopher Homes of West Helena, a senior apartment complex, in Helena-West Helena on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.
(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 17:54
|Photo ID:
|8207725
|VIRIN:
|240123-O-KC284-2070
|Resolution:
|3818x5212
|Size:
|16.66 MB
|Location:
|HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT