    Arkansas National Guard [Image 3 of 7]

    Arkansas National Guard

    HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. Pierre Long from A-Co. 39th BSB, helps load bottled water on a vehicle destin for Christopher Homes of West Helena, a senior apartment complex, in Helena-West Helena on ‎Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.  
    (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 17:54
    Location: HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR, US
    Arkansas national guard
    Helena-West Helena

