Arkansas national guard

Helena-West Helena, Ark.:— Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. Jonathan McDowell from A-Co. 39th BSB, fills a water jug from a Arkansas Army National Guard Load Handling System Compatible Water Tank Rack (Hippo) in Helena-West Helena on ‎Tuesday, January 23, 2024. As of Tuesday the Arkansas Army National Guard had distributed over 3,000 gallons of water to Helena-West Helena residents in support of an Arkansas Division of Emergency Management response.

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Civ. Zac Lehr)

